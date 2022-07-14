Guide, outfitter exam is Aug. 20

North Dakota’s next guide and outfitter written examination is 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department office in Bismarck.

Preregistration is required no later than Aug. 12 and can be completed by calling the department’s enforcement office at 701-328-6604.

Passing the written exam is one of the qualifications for becoming a guide. Others include a background check for criminal and game and fish violations, certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and standard first aid, and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter qualifications include completion of the guide qualifications, possession of a guide license for two years and proof of liability insurance.