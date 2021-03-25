Guide and outfitter exam scheduled

The next guide and outfitter written exam is May 1 at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department office in Bismarck.

Preregistration is required no later than April 23 by calling the department’s enforcement office at 701-328-6604.

The test is given periodically to anyone interested in becoming a guide or outfitter in the state. Qualifications for becoming a guide include the written exam; a background check for criminal and wildlife violations; certification in CPR and standard first aid; and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter eligibility requirements include the guide qualifications, along with having held a hunting guide license for two years and having proof of liability insurance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0