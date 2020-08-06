You have permission to edit this article.
Guide and outfitter exam scheduled

The next guide and outfitter written exam is Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department office in Bismarck.

The test is given periodically to anyone interested in becoming a guide or outfitter in the state. Coronavirus-related guidelines will be followed for the exam. Details will be provided upon registration, which is required no later than Sept. 11 by calling the department’s enforcement office at 701-328-6604.

Qualifications for becoming a guide include the written exam; a background check for criminal and wildlife violations; certification in CPR and standard first aid; and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter eligibility requirements include the guide qualifications, along with having held a hunting guide license for two years and having proof of liability insurance.

