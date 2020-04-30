Guide and outfitter exam canceled

Guide and outfitter exam canceled

The guide and outfitter written examination scheduled for May 9 at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department office in Bismarck has been canceled.

The next exam will be rescheduled at a later date, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

The test is given periodically to anyone interested in becoming a guide or outfitter in the state.

Qualifications for becoming a guide include a passing score on the exam; a background check for criminal and wildlife violations; certification in CPR and standard first aid; and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter eligibility requirements include the guide qualifications. A person must also have held a hunting guide license for two years and must have proof of liability insurance.

