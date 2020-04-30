Guide and outfitter exam canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The guide and outfitter written examination scheduled for May 9 at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department office in Bismarck has been canceled.

The next exam will be rescheduled at a later date, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

The test is given periodically to anyone interested in becoming a guide or outfitter in the state.

Qualifications for becoming a guide include a passing score on the exam; a background check for criminal and wildlife violations; certification in CPR and standard first aid; and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter eligibility requirements include the guide qualifications. A person must also have held a hunting guide license for two years and must have proof of liability insurance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0