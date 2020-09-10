 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grouse, partridge seasons open Saturday

Grouse, partridge seasons open Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s grouse and partridge hunting seasons open Saturday.

Shooting hours are half an hour before sunrise to sunset. Sharptails, ruffed grouse and Hungarian partridge each have a daily limit of three and a possession limit of 12.

All hunters must have a general game and habitat license. Hunters age 16 and older also need a small game license.

Hunters are urged to keep up with the daily rural fire danger index.

For other season information and regulations, hunters should consult the North Dakota 2020-21 Hunting and Trapping Guide

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Virtual Reality Travel Sees A Surge In Popularity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News