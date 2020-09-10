Grouse, partridge seasons open Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s grouse and partridge hunting seasons open Saturday.

Shooting hours are half an hour before sunrise to sunset. Sharptails, ruffed grouse and Hungarian partridge each have a daily limit of three and a possession limit of 12.

All hunters must have a general game and habitat license. Hunters age 16 and older also need a small game license.

Hunters are urged to keep up with the daily rural fire danger index.

For other season information and regulations, hunters should consult the North Dakota 2020-21 Hunting and Trapping Guide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0