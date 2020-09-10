Grouse, partridge seasons open Saturday

North Dakota’s grouse and partridge hunting seasons open Saturday.
Shooting hours are half an hour before sunrise to sunset. Sharptails, ruffed grouse and Hungarian partridge each have a daily limit of three and a possession limit of 12.
All hunters must have a general game and habitat license. Hunters age 16 and older also need a small game license.
Hunters are urged to keep up with the daily rural fire danger index.
For other season information and regulations, hunters should consult the North Dakota 2020-21 Hunting and Trapping Guide.
