Grazing Lands Coalition hosting Summer Tour

The North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition will host its annual Summer Tour on Wednesday at the Arrow Down Six Ranch owned by Rob Kramer near Denbigh.

The Grazing Affair that starts at 1 p.m. Central time will bring together grazing management experts, mentors with experience implementing sustainable farming and ranching practices, and those interested in learning.

The Arrow Down Six Ranch focuses on holistically managing its economic, social and biological resources. The tour will focus on fencing and grazing techniques, dung beetles, multi-species-grazing and soil health.

The tour is open to the public and dinner will be provided. A $20 donation is suggested. RSVP at www.ndglc.com/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0