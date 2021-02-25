 Skip to main content
Grants available for trap shooting teams

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering grants of up to $1,000 to support high school trap shooting teams.

Grants are open to local clubs or communities that have not previously received a grant. The money is to purchase gear such as eye and hearing protection, vests, shell bags and magnetic barrel rests.

An application can be obtained on the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.

For more information, contact Game and Fish education section leader Marty Egeland at 701-328-6612 or megeland@nd.gov.

