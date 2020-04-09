Grant program applications due in April

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wildlife, shooting, fraternal and nonprofit civic organizations are urged to submit an application for the Encouraging Tomorrow’s Hunters program.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department grant program was developed to boost the recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters and shooters. The deadline to apply is April 27.

The maximum grant allowed is $3,000. The program helps fund about 40 club and organizational events and projects each year, with an average grant of $1,550.