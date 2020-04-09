Grant program applications due in April

Grant program applications due in April

{{featured_button_text}}

Wildlife, shooting, fraternal and nonprofit civic organizations are urged to submit an application for the Encouraging Tomorrow’s Hunters program.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department grant program was developed to boost the recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters and shooters. The deadline to apply is April 27.

The maximum grant allowed is $3,000. The program helps fund about 40 club and organizational events and projects each year, with an average grant of $1,550.

The money helps cover event expenses, including promotional printing; event memorabilia such as shirts, caps or vests; ammunition and targets; and eye and ear protection. Game and Fish has a separate grant program that supports new high school trapshooting teams.  

More information, including a grant application, can be obtained at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, or by contacting Outreach Biologist Pat Lothspeich at 701-328-6332.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News