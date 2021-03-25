Grant program aims to recruit, retain hunters

Wildlife, shooting, fraternal and nonprofit civic organizations can apply for the Encouraging Tomorrow’s Hunters program.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department grant program aims to assist in the recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters.

The maximum grant allowed is $3,000. The program helps fund about 40 events and projects each year, with an average grant of $1,550.

An application form and more information can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/education/tomorrows-hunters-grant, or obtained by contacting outreach biologist Pat Lothspeich at 701-328-6332. The deadline to apply is April 27.

