Grant aims to boost trail, grasslands

The federal Agriculture Department has awarded $829,000 through the Great American Outdoors Act to improve the Maah Daah Hey Trail in western North Dakota and to improve access to national grasslands in the state, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Grants will fund Civilian Conservation Corps Campground updates, road improvements to improve access to the Dakota Prairie National Grasslands, and upgrades for the Maah Daah Hey trailhead area. 

The Great American Outdoors Act signed by President Donald Trump in August 2020 aims to address a maintenance backlog at national parks and on public lands.

