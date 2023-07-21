Burlington angler Cody Pardon early this week was formulating a game plan for defending the title he and Minot angler Josh Gladback won at last year's North Dakota Governor’s Walleye Cup tournament on Lake Sakakawea.

The walleye bite on the big lake has been good all summer, and "there's a lot of fish to be caught," according to Pardon.

"You've just got to find the right fish," he added.

He and Gladback did just that last year, finding a hot spot after numerous hours of fruitless searching during the first day of the event, and ending up with enough big fish in the boat over the two days to win by a margin of about 4 ounces.

Gladback, an auto body worker, and Pardon, a heavy machine operator, are looking to repeat as champions this weekend -- something that hasn't been done for nearly half a century. Pardon isn't daunted by the task.

"I think we have a chance, if the fish stay around," he said. "We've been catching quite a few (in prefishing); we've just got to find the right ones."

Also back in the field are Justin and Brent Racine, of Minot, last year's runner-up team; 2021 winners Ken Schmidt and Mark Jones, both Montana anglers; and 2019 winners Ricky Schumacher and Kerry Wentz, of Bismarck. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor's Cup is generally considered the most prestigious fishing trophy in the state. The tournament is based out of Garrison and nearby Fort Stevenson State Park, with daily weigh-ins Friday and Saturday at Garrison City Park. The majority of anglers who compete are from North Dakota or surrounding states, though about a dozen states are typically represented.

The tournament pays down to 42nd place, with a top prize of $15,000. This year's derby -- the 48th -- has 261 teams.

"We filled on the first day applications could be postmarked and have a wait list," Tournament Chairwoman Joyce Pfliger said. "It is wonderful to see the lake back up to about what it was last year at this time. Fishing on Lake Sakakawea has been awesome and we are hoping to see a lot of nice walleye."

Pardon said walleye are biting "real shallow and real deep -- kind of all over the board right now." He and Gladback plan to concentrate on deep areas, where he said walleye are more congregated, rather than shallow areas where the "fish are kind of sporadic."

The National Weather Service forecast for the Garrison area calls for sunny skies Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 80s and light winds.

"Praying for beautiful weather for our tournament, and looking forward to seeing those who come back each year to fish the derby," Pfliger said.

More information is at https://www.ndgovernorscup.com/.

Junior Cup

The North Dakota Junior Governor’s Cup Youth Fishing Derby is at Fort Stevenson State Park on Saturday, in the DeTrobriand Marina. Anglers 17 years old and younger can compete for prizes. Registration starts at 10 a.m., according to state Parks and Recreation.

A limited supply of loaner poles is available on a first come-first served basis; anglers are encouraged to bring their own pole. Bait will be provided. Lunch will be served following the derby while supplies last. There is no fee to participate. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a State Park Annual Pass is displayed.

Fort Stevenson State Park is 3 miles south of Garrison.

Citations spike

The good fishing on Lake Sakakawea this summer has led to more citations for anglers being over the limit, according to state Game and Fish Enforcement Division Chief Scott Winkelman.

From early May to early July game wardens issued 25 citations for walleye over-limits.

"In a normal year I'd say we'd probably be closer to 10," Winkelman said.

He attributes the spike not to anglers purposely breaking the rules but to miscounts by excited anglers.

"When fishing is really good and there are multiple people in the boat, it's pretty easy to lose track of how many (fish) you have," he said.

The daily limit for walleye is five per angler. The possession limit is 10 per angler. One fish over the limit warrants a noncriminal citation that carries a $100 fine; two or more above the limit is a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a potential punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

There haven't been any instances this summer of anglers being way over the limit, according to Winkelman.

"Get out and enjoy the good fishing, and make sure you pay attention to how many you keep," he said.