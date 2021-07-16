Governor's Walleye Cup set this weekend; Bismarck duo seeks to defend title

The North Dakota Governor's Walleye Cup fishing tournament hasn't had back-to-back winners since the late Joe Schneider of Bismarck and his son, Terry, won the first two events in the mid-1970s.

The Bismarck duo of Ricky Schumacher and Kerry Wentz hope to change that this weekend. They've had to wait two years for the chance -- last year's event on Lake Sakakawea was canceled due the coronavirus pandemic.

"It really was a bummer -- you kind of had that momentum," Schumacher said Tuesday before heading out onto the Missouri River reservoir with Wentz for prefishing, or practice. "But that rush -- it's coming back."

The 46th annual tournament is Friday and Saturday, with favorable weather in the forecast.

"We're really excited about it -- everybody was kind of let down last year when we couldn't have it, so we're geared up and ready for this year," tournament Chairwoman Joyce Pfliger said.

Schumacher and Wentz make up one of 260 two-person teams that are signed up, eight more than in 2019.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Garrison area calls for sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s both days. The only chance for showers -- 20% -- is Saturday night, after the final weigh-in.