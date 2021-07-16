Governor's Walleye Cup set this weekend; Bismarck duo seeks to defend title

The North Dakota Governor's Walleye Cup fishing tournament hasn't had back-to-back winners since the late Joe Schneider of Bismarck and his son, Terry, won the first two events in the mid-1970s.
The Bismarck duo of Ricky Schumacher and Kerry Wentz hope to change that this weekend. They've had to wait two years for the chance -- last year's event on Lake Sakakawea was canceled due the coronavirus pandemic.
"It really was a bummer -- you kind of had that momentum," Schumacher said Tuesday before heading out onto the Missouri River reservoir with Wentz for prefishing, or practice. "But that rush -- it's coming back."
The 46th annual tournament is Friday and Saturday, with favorable weather in the forecast.
"We're really excited about it -- everybody was kind of let down last year when we couldn't have it, so we're geared up and ready for this year," tournament Chairwoman Joyce Pfliger said.
Schumacher and Wentz make up one of 260 two-person teams that are signed up, eight more than in 2019.
The National Weather Service forecast for the Garrison area calls for sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s both days. The only chance for showers -- 20% -- is Saturday night, after the final weigh-in.
Schumacher also is encouraged by what he expects to be a steady south wind. He wants a consistent wind "just to pile the bait onto a certain shoreline -- then you can key in on that," he said.
Two years ago, Schumacher and Wentz had their best luck in deeper water and with artificial baits. They plan to stick with that tactic this year, though Schumacher notes Sakakawea has changed over two years, particularly with the drought this summer that has lowered the lake level.
"Learning a lot of new spots this year; it's kind of like starting over," he said. "A few spots are still holding on, but ... it's a big learning curve."
The tourney
The majority of anglers who compete in the annual tournament based out of Garrison and nearby Fort Stevenson State Park are from North Dakota or surrounding states, though about a dozen states are typically represented. Schumacher and Wentz in 2019 hauled in 10 walleyes totaling 41.85 pounds to take home the $15,000 top prize and what is generally considered the most prestigious fishing trophy in the state.
Lonnie Jacobs and Janine Landsiedel, of Ruso, who finished second two years ago, also are back this year, as are another Bismarck duo, Norbert and Dustin Guthmiller, who came in third in 2019. Jerrad Huston and Casey Steele, of Garrison, who won the 2018 tournament, also are in this year's lineup.
Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, with Sunday reserved as a storm makeup day. The weigh-in station will be at Garrison City Park. Teams may catch eight fish and weigh five each day, for a two-day total of 10. Walleye, sauger and saugeye will be included in official totals. This year's top prize also is $15,000.
"I think we're going to have good fishing," Pfliger said. "The fish are in good shape, nice and healthy, and I expect a lot of fish to be caught."
For more information, go to https://www.ndgovernorscup.com/.
North Dakota Parks and Recreation has organized a North Dakota Junior Governor’s Cup Youth Fishing Derby at Fort Stevenson State Park for anglers 17 years old and younger. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the De Trobriand Lodge, with fishing starting in the marina half an hour later. Multiple prizes will be awarded. There's no entry fee, and lunch will be served following the derby while supplies last.
The annual festivities also include inductions into the North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame in Garrison. This year's inductees are Mike Anderson and Rob Holm, of Riverdale; Rick Eagleson, of Fargo; Ken Cumber, of Jamestown; and the North Dakota Sportfishing Congress.
Skill and luck
Gov. Doug Burgum does not plan to attend the Governor's Cup, "but he wishes good luck to all the participants," spokesman Mike Nowatzki said.
Schumacher and Wentz had a bit of luck in 2019 -- they caught their biggest fish just minutes before they were due in on the final day of fishing. But it will take more than luck to be a repeat winner, Schumacher believes.
"We have the right techniques to do it," he said. "It's just a matter of being in the right place at the right time."
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.