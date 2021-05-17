Governor’s Photo Contest accepting entries

The 2021 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism is accepting entries.

The deadline is Aug. 31, according to the state Tourism Division. Photographers can submit photos to one or more of the following categories: Road Trips, Recreation, Wildlife, Badlands Scenery, Beyond Badlands Scenery and Main Street ND.

One winner will be selected in each category; the photographer will win $200. Additional honorable mentions may be selected in each category, with photographers receiving $50 and North Dakota merchandise. A Best in Show photo will win the photographer an additional $300 and a one-year membership to AAA.