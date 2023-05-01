The next district game warden exam is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9, at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department headquarters in Bismarck.
Test-takers must register by Tuesday, June 6. Online applications can be submitted through the North Dakota State Job Openings website.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a bachelor’s degree, or an associate degree with either two years of law enforcement or wildlife experience. They must have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license, or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive background check and must not have a record of any felony convictions.
Salary through training is $4,500 per month. For more information, see the district game warden job announcement on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.