Game warden exam set May 29

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has scheduled an exam for people who want be considered for a district game warden position.

The test is at 10 a.m. on May 29 at the department's main office in Bismarck. Applicants must register online no later than May 27 through the North Dakota State Job Openings website.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a bachelor’s degree at the time of hire, have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license, or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive background check and must not have a record of any felony convictions.