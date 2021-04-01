Game warden exam set June 11

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has scheduled an exam for people who want be considered for a district game warden position.

The test is at 10 a.m. on June 11 at the department's main office in Bismarck. Applicants must register online no later than June 8 through the North Dakota State Job Openings website.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a bachelor’s degree at the time of hire, have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license, or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive background check and must not have a record of any felony convictions.

District game wardens enforce game and fish laws and related regulations, and also assist in the areas of public relations, education programs, and hunter and boat safety education.

Salary through training for a district game warden is $4,300 per month. For more information, see the district game warden job announcement on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

