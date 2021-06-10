Game warden exam rescheduled

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has rescheduled the next district game warden exam for July 16.

The exam had been set for June 11. Previous applicants are still eligible to take the test and do not have to reapply.

The test is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the department’s main office in Bismarck. Applicants must register no later than July 14 by submitting an online application through the North Dakota State Job Openings website.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a bachelor’s degree at the time of hire, have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license, or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive background check and must not have a record of any felony convictions.

For more information, see the district game warden job announcement on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

