Game warden exam is next week

Officials in northwestern Montana say a 50-year-old man from Victor, Idaho, died in a kayaking accident in the Yaak River over the weekend. Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says officials received an SOS message from a GPS device in the river shortly after noon on Sunday. Soon after, one of the men on the kayaking trip was able to call 911. He reported that the group of four men were navigating through a rough stretch of river when Steven Koning fell out of his kayak. Members of the group were unable to rescue him. His body was recovered at about 3:30 p.m.