Game warden exam is next week

Tuesday is the deadline to register for the next district game warden exam.

The exam is at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 27, at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department headquarters in Bismarck. Registration is through the North Dakota State Job Openings website.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a bachelor’s degree, or an associate degree with either two years of law enforcement or wildlife experience. They must have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license, or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive background check and must not have a record of any felony convictions.

Salary through training is $4,400 per month. For more information, see the district game warden job announcement on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

