Game warden exam is May 29

Anyone interested in taking the exam to select candidates for North Dakota district game warden must register no later than May 27 through the North Dakota state job openings website.

The test is at 10 a.m. May 29.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, hold a bachelor’s degree and have a valid driver’s license, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish website. They must also be a licensed North Dakota Peace Officer or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must complete a background check and must not have any felony convictions.

District game wardens enforce game and fish laws and regulations. They normally work alone, in a variety of conditions and at all hours of the day, night and weekends, according to the website. They also assist in department public relations, education programs, and hunter and boat safety education.

Salary through training for a district game warden is $4,300 per month. The job posting can be seen on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

