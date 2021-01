Outdoors enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills during the 2021 Legislature by going to the state Game and Fish Department website.

Hunting- and fishing-related bills tracked by the agency will be listed at http://gf.nd.gov/legislation.

A brief description of each bill will be included. People can view the bill in its entirety by clicking on the linked bill number.

