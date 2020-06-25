Game and Fish to start annual pronghorn survey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department plans to begin its annual aerial pronghorn survey on July 1.

The survey takes a couple of weeks. During that time, people might notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of western North Dakota.

The survey determines pronghorn abundance, herd demographics and fawn production. The data is used to set the number of licenses for the fall hunting season.

Last year, biologists surveyed 16,664 square miles, counting and classifying 9,201 pronghorn for a population estimate of 9,845 animals. Survey results indicated the fawn-to-doe ratio was 61 fawns per 100 does, which was equal to the long-term average. The buck-to-doe ratio of 38 bucks per 100 does was above the population objective.

