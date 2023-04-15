North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is holding its spring advisory board meetings around the state the rest of this month.

The public meetings are held each spring and fall to give North Dakotans an opportunity to talk about outdoors issues with Game and Fish personnel and district advisers. The governor appoints Game and Fish advisers to each represent a section of the state and serve as liaisons between the department and the public.

The meetings begin Monday in Velva and Devils Lake and wrap up April 25 in Bismarck. There also will be meetings in Beach (Tuesday), Harvey (April 24), Kindred (April 24) and Keene (April 25).

The Bismarck meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Game and Fish headquarters, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway. That meeting also will be livestreamed on the department website, with viewers able to ask questions via chat.

Full meeting details can be found at gf.nd.gov.