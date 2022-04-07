Game and Fish sets spring advisory board meetings

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is holding its spring advisory board meetings around the state in the coming weeks.

The public meetings are held each spring and fall to give North Dakotans an opportunity to talk about outdoors issues with Game and Fish personnel and district advisers. The governor appoints Game and Fish advisers to each represent a section of the state and serve as liaisons between the department and the public.

The meetings begin April 18 in Langdon and wrap up May 3 in Hettinger. In between, there will be meetings in Cavalier, Wahpeton, Minot, Bismarck, Watford City and Jamestown.

The Bismarck meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Game and Fish headquarters, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway.

This year's topics will include the 2022-24 fishing proclamation and big game issues.

Full meeting details can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/news/5348.

