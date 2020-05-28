Game and Fish sets hearing on proposed rule changes

Game and Fish sets hearing on proposed rule changes

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is holding a public hearing on proposed changes to its administrative rules.

The hearing is at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at the agency’s main office in Bismarck.

The proposed changes can be found on the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov. A copy of the proposed rules also may be requested by calling 701-328-6305 or emailing ndgf@nd.gov. Written or oral comments on the proposed rules must be received by June 28 to be considered.

