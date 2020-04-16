Game and Fish seeks black bear info

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department wants to know about black bear sightings in the state.

“Black bears are quite conspicuous and rarely mistaken for other species,” said Game and Fish Furbearer Biologist Stephanie Tucker. “Reports from the public are our primary means to keep track of black bears, so the information is valuable.”

The department confirms 12-15 black bears in the state each year with most in the north or east portions of the state, but Tucker said they have the potential to turn up anywhere.

Anyone who sees a black bear is asked to report it online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

“It’s important to keep your distance, but if you have an opportunity to take a photo we ask that you upload it with your online observation report,” Tucker said.

