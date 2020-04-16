Game and Fish seeks bald eagle nest info

Game and Fish seeks bald eagle nest info

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking for help in locating active bald eagle nests in the state.

An eagle’s nest is easy to distinguish “because of its enormous size,” said Conservation Biologist Sandra Johnson. Eagles lay eggs in early to mid-March and they hatch about a month later. There are nearly 300 active bald eagle nests in three-quarters of the state’s counties, mostly near streams or mid- to large-sized lakes but also in shelterbelts near cropland or pasture.

The department is looking for nests with eagles present, not individual eagle sightings, Johnson said. Nest observations should be reported online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. People are asked to stay a safe distance away. Foot traffic may disturb the birds, possibly causing eggs or young to be left unattended, Johnson said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outdoors

Game warden exam set May 29

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has scheduled an exam for people who want be considered for a district game warden position.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News