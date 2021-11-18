Game and Fish schedules fall advisory board meetings

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is holding its fall advisory board meetings around the state starting next week.

The public meetings are held each spring and fall to give North Dakotans an opportunity to talk about outdoors issues with Game and Fish personnel and district advisers. The governor appoints eight Game and Fish advisers to each represent a section of the state and serve as liaisons between the department and the public.

Last fall's meetings were held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board will resume on-site meetings this fall, beginning Monday in Williston and wrapping up Dec. 7 in Amidon. In between, there will be meetings in Bottineau, Casselton, Wishek, Leeds, Grand Forks and Bismarck.

The Bismarck meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Game and Fish headquarters, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway.

This year's topics will include the 2022-24 fishing proclamation, drought impacting water levels, epizootic hemorrhagic disease in deer, chronic wasting disease, the meadowlark initiative and electronic posting of land.

Full meeting details can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/news/5069.

