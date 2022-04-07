Game and Fish schedules educator workshops

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is sponsoring professional development for educator workshops this summer in Devils Lake, Bottineau and Fargo.

Curriculum materials are suitable for elementary, middle school and high school teachers.

Teaching Science Through Art is June 1-2 at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake and June 14-15 at Dakota College in Bottineau. Pollinators in the Classroom is June 28-29 at North Dakota State University in Fargo.

For more information contact curriculum specialist Sherry Niesar at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov, or go to https://bit.ly/3uUdq59.

