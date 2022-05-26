 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Game and Fish payments to counties total $718,000

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department says it has paid more than $718,000 to counties in which it owns or leases land, about $3,000 more than the previous year.

The payments are in lieu of property taxes. Payments for 2021 ranged from about $60 in Ward County to nearly $130,500 in McLean County. The total for Burleigh County was about $26,300 and for Morton County about $25,500.

Game and Fish manages more than 200,000 acres in 51 counties for wildlife habitat and public hunting. The department doesn’t have any land in Traill or Renville counties.

