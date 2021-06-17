Game and Fish payments to counties total $715,000

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department says it has paid more than $715,000 to counties in which it owns or leases land, about $15,000 more than the previous year.

The payments are in lieu of property taxes. Payments for 2020 ranged from about $61 in Ward County to more than $124,500 in McLean County. The total for Burleigh County was about $36,000 and for Morton County about $23,500.

Game and Fish manages more than 200,000 acres in 51 counties for wildlife habitat and public hunting. The department doesn’t have any land in Traill or Renville counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0