Game and Fish offices to open by appointment only

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department on Monday will open offices to public access by appointment only, and under the state's "low risk phase" guidelines.

State facility occupancy must remain below 50%, so most Game and Fish staff will continue to work remotely.

Personal appointments will be available only for people who can’t receive help by phone or online. People who make appointments will be screened upon entering the building. They're encouraged to wear a face covering, and they must follow physical distancing guidelines.

All hunting and fishing license purchases, boat registrations and lottery applications are conducted online. Anyone needing help with a license, a boat registration or a lottery application can call 701-328-6300 or email ndgf@nd.gov.

