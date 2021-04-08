Game and Fish offices reopen to public

North Dakota Game and Fish Department offices except for the one in Riverdale have reopened to public access after being closed to walk-in traffic since last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Riverdale office will remain closed to walk-in traffic, since it doesn't have an administrative assistant. People will need to call ahead and make an appointment or contact the Bismarck office for assistance.

Offices will follow ND Smart Restart guidelines. People must sign in for contact tracing purposes, and masks are recommended.

Hunters and anglers are reminded that all hunting and fishing license purchases, boat registrations and lottery applications are conducted online, including gratis deer applications. In addition, licenses can be purchased at more than 140 vendor locations throughout the state.

For more information, go to gf.nd.gov.

