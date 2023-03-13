North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is offering free seed to landowners interested in planting wildlife food plots for pheasants.

The agency offers a diverse seed mix rather than a traditional corn or sunflower food plot, to attract insects that are a major food source for pheasant chicks. The mix also will provide needed cover during spring and summer, as well as a winter food source.

The department will provide enough seed to cover up to 5 acres at no cost to the landowner. Game and Fish private land biologists can provide technical assistance. Landowners must sign up online by March 31, at bit.ly/3F0UIOW. Those who participate are asked to allow reasonable public hunting access.

Seed will be available in April at Game and Fish offices in Bismarck, Jamestown, Devils Lake, Harvey, Dickinson, Williston and Riverdale.

More information is at bit.ly/3SS0fx6.