Game and Fish offers wildlife food plot seed

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is offering free seed for the upcoming growing season to landowners who are interested in planting wildlife food plots for pheasants.

The agency is offering a seed mix that provides increased plant diversity, rather than a traditional corn or sunflower food plot, according to Private Land Section Leader Kevin Kading. The mix includes flowering plants from spring through fall, aimed at attracting insects, the major diet of pheasant chicks.

The mix also will provide needed cover during spring and summer, as well as a winter food source, Kading said. Other wildlife species also will benefit from the mix.

Landowners who take part can't charge a fee for hunting. They're asked to allow "reasonable public access, which could mean simply providing access permission to hunters from time to time, putting up ‘Ask Before You Enter’ signs around the area, or not posting the surrounding land,” Kading said.

The department will provide enough seed to cover up to 5 acres. Landowners must sign up online by March 31. Seed will be available in April at Game and Fish offices in Bismarck, Jamestown, Devils Lake, Harvey, Dickinson, Williston and Riverdale.

