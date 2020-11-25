Game and Fish issues late-season hunting reminders

North Dakota waterfowl hunters are being reminded that the statewide duck and white-fronted goose seasons close Dec. 6.

However, duck hunting in the High Plains Unit reopens Dec. 12 and continues through Jan. 3, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

The season for Canada geese closes Dec. 19 in the Eastern Zone, Dec. 24 in the Western Zone and Jan. 1 in the Missouri River Zone. Light goose hunting closes statewide Jan. 1. For more information go to https://gf.nd.gov/hunting/waterfowl.

Archery deer, fall turkey, sharp-tailed and ruffed grouse, partridge and pheasant hunting seasons continue through Jan. 3.

The season for tree squirrels closes Feb. 28.

