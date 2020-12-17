 Skip to main content
Game and Fish issues fish house reminders

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding winter anglers that any fish house left unoccupied on state waters must be made of materials that float.

Fish houses don't require a license, but unoccupied structures must have an equipment registration number issued by Game and Fish, or the owner’s name and either address or telephone number displayed on its exterior in characters at least 3 inches high.

A fish house may not be placed closer than 50 feet to another house without consent of the other house's occupant. And all unoccupied fish houses must be removed from state waters after midnight on March 15.

Other winter fishing rules can be found in the North Dakota 2020-22 Fishing Guide on the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.

