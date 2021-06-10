Game and Fish issues bait reminders

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers that live white suckers are not legal baitfish anywhere in North Dakota except in the Bois de Sioux and Red rivers.

Fathead minnows, sticklebacks and creek chubs are the only legal live baitfish outside of those two eastern rivers. Dead white suckers that have been preserved by freezing or salting or or otherwise treated to inactivate reproductive capabilities are legal bait.

The transportation of live white suckers is illegal except in Richland, Cass, Traill, Grand Forks, Walsh and Pembina counties.

Anglers also are reminded that it is illegal to import minnows and other forms of live aquatic bait, such as leeches and frogs, into North Dakota. When purchasing live aquatic bait, anglers must buy from a licensed North Dakota retail bait vendor. Bait vendors can properly identify species and ensure all bait is clean of any aquatic nuisance species.

For more information, refer to the 2020-22 North Dakota Fishing Guide, available at license vendors or online at the state Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

