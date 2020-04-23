Game and Fish initiates PLOTS study

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is seeking hunter and landowner opinions on the agency’s Private Land Open to Sportsmen program.

Licensed hunters and landowners enrolled in the PLOTS program may receive a random phone call from Responsive Management, which is conducting a study on behalf of Game and Fish. Answers will be kept confidential and will not be associated with a name or license, according to the department.

The PLOTS program pays landowners who agree to keep their property open to public hunting. PLOTS land is marked by yellow inverted triangular signs. License fees paid by hunters fund the program. The most recent guide features about 791,000 acres. Updated map sheets are posted weekly on the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.

Questions about the study should be directed to Kevin Kading, Game and Fish private land section supervisor, at kkading@nd.gov.

