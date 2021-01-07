 Skip to main content
Game and Fish helping landowners with CRP offers

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help landowners with Conservation Reserve Program offers.

CRP pays private landowners to reduce soil erosion and improve water quality on environmentally sensitive land. USDA is accepting applications through Feb. 12.

Wildlife habitat created by CRP makes it a fit for the Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen program, according to Game and Fish Private Land Section Supervisor Kevin Kading.  

More information can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/landowner/2021-crp-contact-request.

