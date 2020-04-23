Game and Fish gets $12.8 million for conservation programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has received $12.8 million this year as its share of excise taxes paid by America's recreational shooters, hunters, anglers and boaters.

Altogether, 56 state and territorial fish and wildlife agencies shared more than $971 million.

Game and Fish uses the money to support conservation programs such as fish and wildlife monitoring, habitat improvement, research and education. The money also helps pay for hunter and aquatic education, and fish- and wildlife-related recreation projects.

Federal funds pay for up to 75% of the cost of each project, with the state contributing the rest from nonfederal sources. Game and Fish is a special fund agency in North Dakota, meaning it receives no state general fund dollars.

