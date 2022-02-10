Game and Fish details 2021 violations

Failing to have or carry a license was the top violation among hunters, anglers and boaters in North Dakota last year.

Game wardens issued more than 2,600 citations in 2021, according to the Game and Fish Department. There were 256 for failing to carry a license and 213 for hunting, fishing or trapping without a license.

There were 406 aquatic nuisance species violations, 247 citations for an inadequate number of personal flotation devices on a boat, 243 for using an illegal shotgun, and 58 for hunting on posted land without permission. A full list of violations can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/news/5238.

Counties where the most violations occurred were Ramsey (399), Williams (132) and Benson (125). Game wardens made 51,100 field contacts in 2021.

