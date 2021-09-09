Game and Fish allocates 5 bighorn sheep licenses

The Game and Fish Department allocated five bighorn sheep licenses for the 2021 hunting season, one fewer than last year.

One license was issued in unit B1, one in B3 and two in B4. In addition, one license was auctioned in May by the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation, with proceeds used to enhance bighorn sheep management in North Dakota.

The number of once-in-a-lifetime licenses allotted to hunters is based on data collected from the Game and Fish Department's summer population survey. Brett Wiedmann, big game management biologist in Dickinson, said results showed a similar count of adult rams to 2020. There are more than 300 bighorn sheep north of Interstate 94, but fewer than 20 south of the interstate, he said.

A record 19,126 applicants applied for bighorn sheep licenses. Successful applicants have been notified.

