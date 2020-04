Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will livestream its spring meetings.

Western North Dakota Districts 1 ,2, 7 and 8 will meet at 7 p.m. April 27. Eastern North Dakota Districts 3, 4, 5 and 6 will meet at 7 p.m. April 28. The meetings include department presentations and Q&As with department chiefs.