The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has helped create a free course on how to hunt upland game birds.

The course was developed through a Multistate Conservation Grant project. Five stories of upland hunters and landscapes are featured, including North Dakota. It also covers the basics of equipment, technique, safety and more, with companion video modules.

The course is available on the Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever website, at https://pheasantsforever.org/howtohunt.