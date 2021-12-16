 Skip to main content
Free ice fishing weekend coming up in North Dakota

North Dakota’s free ice fishing weekend is Dec. 25-26.

State residents may fish that weekend without a license. The goal is to get more people involved in the activity.

All other winter fishing regulations apply. Rules and information on fishing waters is available on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, at gf.nd.gov.

Separately, the agency is reminding winter anglers that any fish house left unoccupied on North Dakota waters must be made of materials that will allow it to float. Other fish house regulations can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/news/5112.

