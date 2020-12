Want to try ice fishing but don't have a license? No problem.

North Dakota’s free ice fishing weekend is Saturday and Sunday, according to the state Game and Fish Department. Resident anglers may fish without a license.

All other winter fishing regulations apply. Regulations and information on fishing waters is available on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

