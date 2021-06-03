Free fishing weekend coming up

No fishing license? No problem. Not this weekend, anyway.

North Dakota’s free fishing weekend is Saturday and Sunday. Residents can fish any body of water in the state without a license.

“This is a great opportunity to give fishing a try or to invite someone new with you on the water for their first time,” said Cayla Bendel, a coordinator with the state Game and Fish Department.

For more information, go to the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov. The agency also has a Virtual Fishing Mentor Page for beginning anglers, at https://gf.nd.gov/fishing/virtual-mentor.

“With over 400 public fishing waters to choose from and some excellent shore-fishing opportunities, it doesn’t take much to get outside and enjoy the North Dakota outdoors,” Bendel said.

