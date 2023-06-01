Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

North Dakota residents who want to give fishing a try but don't have a license can throw a line in the water on Saturday and Sunday.

It's the state's annual free fishing weekend, when all residents 16 and older can fish any North Dakota water without a license. Residents 15 and younger do not need a fishing license at any time of year.

The goal of the free weekend is to provide an opportunity for people who want to try fishing for the first time or introduce the sport to someone new, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Information on regulations, where to fish and what equipment is needed is available on the Game and website at gf.nd.gov.