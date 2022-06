North Dakota residents who want to give fishing a try can do so for free this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday is the state’s free fishing weekend, when all residents 16 and older can fish any North Dakota water without a license. Residents 15 and younger do not need a fishing license at any time of year.

Fishing regulations and information on fishing waters is available on the state Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov.

