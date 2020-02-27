Florida trip provides glimpse of rare pelican

Last month I was able to take my annual January trip to Florida to get away from the freezing temps, piles of snow and lack of birds. This time, I would be positioned near Daytona Beach to offer ocean views of the Atlantic, and quite a different list of birds than my usual interior experience.

This time around, however, during my stay, a birder photographed a bird unknown to the Americas. A picture was posted to the social computer media Facebook, and it caused quite a stir. The location was Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge a half hour south of my accommodations.

Everyone here in the Dakotas is quite familiar with our American white pelican. These large graceful white birds frequent our marshes and shallow lakes in search of prey. Gathering in groups of 10-20, they form a circle, plunging their large orange pouchlike bills into the water, scooping up salamanders and small fish as they work their way in unison toward each other to corral the prey.

Merritt Island is a wonderful place to bird if any of you ever have a chance. The Black Point Drive within the refuge is a 7-mile raised road through mangrove pools full of wintering ducks and hundreds of wading birds such as egrets, herons, ibis and my favorite, the roseate spoonbills. There was also a lost cinnamon teal from the West here for good measure this winter.

