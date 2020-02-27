Florida trip provides glimpse of rare pelican

Last month I was able to take my annual January trip to Florida to get away from the freezing temps, piles of snow and lack of birds. This time, I would be positioned near Daytona Beach to offer ocean views of the Atlantic, and quite a different list of birds than my usual interior experience.
This time around, however, during my stay, a birder photographed a bird unknown to the Americas. A picture was posted to the social computer media Facebook, and it caused quite a stir. The location was Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge a half hour south of my accommodations.
Everyone here in the Dakotas is quite familiar with our American white pelican. These large graceful white birds frequent our marshes and shallow lakes in search of prey. Gathering in groups of 10-20, they form a circle, plunging their large orange pouchlike bills into the water, scooping up salamanders and small fish as they work their way in unison toward each other to corral the prey.
Merritt Island is a wonderful place to bird if any of you ever have a chance. The Black Point Drive within the refuge is a 7-mile raised road through mangrove pools full of wintering ducks and hundreds of wading birds such as egrets, herons, ibis and my favorite, the roseate spoonbills. There was also a lost cinnamon teal from the West here for good measure this winter.
As I was halfway through the drive, a large waterway opened up to allow expansive views of birds. Several winter avocets caught my attention, as well as a few of the before-mentioned waders, all feeding or roosting in close proximity. The timing was perfect, as well, when large numbers of American white pelicans starting gliding in from the north. As one of the heaviest flying birds in the world, they fly with such grace as they cup their wings and effortlessly float on air, descending into the pools.
I watched carefully as these majestic birds dropped in wave after wave, looking for that very special bird. After what seemed like 100 passed by, I heard some excitement up the road. Someone had spotted it! The bird everyone was searching for and found was a great white pelican.
The great white pelican is a close relative of our native species, and calls Eastern Europe and Africa home. Slightly larger than our pelican, these birds have a pink wash on all the white, have a larger area of orange facial skin around the eye, with a wider boat-shaped bill. While we observed the bird, it fed feverishly in the middle of a flock of 50 white pelicans. The slightly larger size and pink cast allowed the bird to be singled out of the rest of the flock fairly easily. After fishing some time, it found a mound of dry sod to rest and preen as a few dozen cameras nearby snapped photo after photo.
This bird has an interesting story. There are no “wild” sightings of this species for North America. About five years ago, an individual of this same species appeared at J. N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge on the Florida Gulf Coast. Much excitement surrounded that bird, as well, but expert birders in Florida in the end decided the bird more likely was an individual escaped from a private collection or a zoo even though it wasn’t banded and acted wild. Hence it was not added to the list of species seen in the U.S. naturally occurring. It disappeared after a week. The next winter, at the same time in February, it appeared again. Now a couple years later this species appears at the same time of year again on the Atlantic side.
Is this the same bird from a few years ago? Is this establishing a pattern of this species wandering across the Atlantic? The fact the same species showed up at the same time in several different years and then disappeared shortly thereafter is a mystery. Where does it go the other 11 months, and is this the same individual as in the past? Only the great white pelican can tell us its story, and I am sure a great one it is.